Strahan Niles, Elynn Mary Elynn “Lynn” Mary Strahan Niles joined her angels, Dave and Scott, on August 5, 2020 in Helena, Montana. She passed peacefully with her beloved twin sister, Sally, by her side. Lynn was born to John and Evelyn Strahan in Ludington, Michigan on November 15, 1942. She and her six siblings grew up on the family farm in Riverdale, Michigan. They travelled all across the western United States, camping together anywhere from schoolyards to National Parks. She attended high school in Alma, Michigan, where she and her high school sweetheart, Dave Niles, graduated Valedictorian and salutatorian in 1960. While Dave was serving in the Navy, Lynn attended Michigan State University, Colorado Women’s College, and graduated with honors from Northern Michigan University.She and Dave were married June 13, 1964. They made their first home together in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Dave attended the University of Utah and Lynn taught kindergarten. Upon Dave’s graduation, they were blessed with the birth of their son, Scott. He was born with cerebral palsy, which shaped the direction of the rest of her life. They moved to White Bear Lake, Minnesota, where Dave began his career in the tech industry and Lynn began her career as a full-time Mom, dedicating her life to her son and advocating for others with special needs. Throughout her life she continued to raise awareness of those with special needs and their abilities to be a part of mainstream society. Because of her dedication and care, Scott had an amazing life—always delighting everyone with his laughter. With Lynn’s help and the active help of their many friends, he did the “Great Coupon Caper” sending thousands of coupons to the troops. She was active in Scott’s school, Rise CIP, and many of his teachers remained lifelong friends. Lynn’s most cherished memories and a huge part of her life with Scott were of the crazy activities and endless laughter with close friends and family. Lynn continued her travels throughout her life, making over 30 trips to Colorado and Montana so Scott could visit his grandparents. Her favorite destination was the Tetons and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she spent summers as a teenager with her family. Lynn and Dave lived in many places throughout their lives. One of the first things she did in her new community was find a church where she could continue serving her Lord and Savior; leading Bible Studies, women’s retreats, and raising her voice to glorify God in choirs and at celebrations. In 2008, after her precious son passed, she and Dave left the “Cities” for the North Woods. They made their new home at “The Heartwood”, a beautiful senior community in Crosby, Minnesota. Unfortunately, their time together was cut short with the unexpected passing of her beloved Dave in July 2010. Her strong faith in God, the loving support of her twin sister, and her dear friends lifted her up through this difficult time. She found her calling at Heartwood, starting a Women’s Bible Study, advocating for a Chaplain, and establishing a Memorial “Glory to God” garden on the grounds of Heartwood. She served in the Honor Guard at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis and started celebrations on Veterans Day to honor the many veterans at Heartwood. Lynn continued her travels with her sisters, Sally and Claudia, making trips to scenic places in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Michigan. Lynn and Sally made their final trip together in June to move her to Montana, so she could be a “Mountain Girl” again. Lynn was generous, loving, and always grateful; never forgetting to thank those who helped her. For over 30 years, she sent weekly letters of inspiration and humor to dozens of her family and friends. Lynn’s letters were always uplifting, and the recipients looked forward to her weekly correspondence. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Dave Niles, and her precious son, Scott Eric Niles, as well as her parents, John and Evelyn Strahan. She is survived by her six siblings; twin sister, Sally Bostrom (Douglas) of Clancy, Montana; sisters, Kappy and Claudia Strahan, brothers, John, Bennett, and Jerry Strahan, Pete and John Niles, and her “Kids”, Gary Ludwig, Brenda Atkins, and Kym and Paul Pharris, her “G-Kids” Nathan and Andrew Ludwig; Olivia and River Atkins; Connor, Carson, and Carley Pharris; her many nieces, nephews. She dearly loved her large extended family. She will be deeply missed by her lifelong friends, Ron and Judy Fisher, Teri Lumley, Martha Cooper, and Jan Eisenshenk. Donations in Lynn’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice
.