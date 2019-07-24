Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Resources
More Obituaries for Emery Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emery Edmond Shepard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emery Edmond Shepard Obituary
58, of Alma passed away July 24, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 am at the St. Louis Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 1-4 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Memorial contributions to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. To view Emery’s full obituary online please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Download Now