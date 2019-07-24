|
58, of Alma passed away July 24, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Midland. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 am at the St. Louis Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 1-4 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Memorial contributions to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund. To view Emery’s full obituary online please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 25, 2019