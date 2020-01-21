|
|
Eric J. Schafer, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away January 19, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on a later date. Eric was born October 28, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Howard J. and Florence A. (Finnerty) Schafer. A 1983 graduate of Beal City High School, Eric married Hazel M. Smogoleski on April 6, 1995, in Mt. Pleasant. He had been employed by Q-Sage as a metal fabricator. He enjoyed building model rockets, loved a good game of Triominos, and more than anything, loved spending time with his family. Eric is survived by his wife, Hazel; five children, Lisa (Ronald) Horning of Mt. Pleasant, Adam (Jennifer) Garver of Royse City, TX, Brandon Schafer (Elon Brissette) of Perrinton, Joshua Schafer of Mt. Pleasant and Jeremy (Lacy) Schafer of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Corbin, Corey, Lauren, Marissa, and Kason; siblings, Daniel (Carol) Schafer of Beaverton, Peter (Patty) Schafer of Battle Creek, Pam (Fred) Sponseller of Farwell, Harv Schafer of Mt. Pleasant, Jeff Schafer of Mt. Pleasant, and Ernie Schafer of Spartenburg, SC; in-laws, Diana (Dan) Farmer of Albuquerque, NM, Larry Smogoleski Jr. of Pentwater and, Phillip Smogoleski (Kathleen) of Manistee; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard (1986) and Florence (2017); infant brother, Gregory (1959); parents in-law, Larry (1999) and Dorothy (2019) Smogoleski; and sister in-law, Marjorie Schafer (2019). To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 22, 2020