Morning Sun Obituaries
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
ERMA ELIZABETH CAMERON


1914 - 2020
ERMA ELIZABETH CAMERON, age 105, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Crestwood Village. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private funeral service for Erma will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Monday, April 27th, at 1 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Erma’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Erma was born in Isabella County on May 20, 1914, the daughter of Theodore and Laura (Huber) Grace. She married Alton Edwin Cameron March 6, 1938. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1948. She retired as a dorm housekeeper from CMU. Erma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was the BEST cook and loved her family. Crocheting, macramé, and reading were some of her favorite hobbies. Erma is survived by her children: Melvin (Barbara) Cameron of Weidman, Donna Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, Beverly Pung of Mt. Pleasant, Richard (Linda) Cameron of Lake Isabella; grandchildren: Luann Parker, Annette (Scott) Karkau, Kara (Ed) Lynch, Kristi Pifer, Brenda (Dave) Rau, Marcia (Dave) McCoy, Kelly (Lynn) Bunker, Kerrie (Doug) McCallister; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. Erma was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, four sisters husband; infant daughter Karen Ann Cameron; grandson Tim Cameron; infant granddaughter, Sarah Louise Bowers, sons-in-law Larry Anderson and William Pung; and grandson-in-law George Pifer. You may view Erma’s obituary online or send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 25, 2020
