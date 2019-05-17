|
|
Middleton Gable-Brown, Erma H., 94, of Harrison, formerly of Coleman, died Friday May 17, 2019 at Prestige Place in Clare, with her family by her side. She was born November 14, 1924 in Millington the daughter of the late Norman & Faye (Evans) Redfield. Erma Redfield married Bernard Middleton July 15, 1944 in Coleman, he died November 30, 1975. She then married Laurence “Gabe” Gable May 13, 1977 in Coleman, he died September 28, 2003. Then she married Harry Brown April 25, 2006, he died January 8, 2018. Erma was a retired school teacher, working at the McNally School, Maple Grove and Coleman Community Schools. Survivors include her sons, Rick & Mary Lou Middleton of Coleman, Bill Middleton of Coleman, Daniel & Jennifer Middleton of Oklahoma, daughters; Faye & David Griswack of Dearborn, Jan & Greg Wilbur of Ames, Iowa, Ann & Barri Woods of Saginaw, Mary & Loren LaValle of Harrison, 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren. Erma was preceded in death by her sisters Norma Bond, Donna Weishuhn and brother Gordon Redfield. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford, with Rev. Daniel J. Fox, OFM, cap officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends may call at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 pm and at the church on Tuesday starting at 10 am until the time of services. Memorials may be directed to Prestige Place.
Published in Morning Sun on May 18, 2019