|
|
Age 72, of Alma, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. Ervin was born November 26, 1946 in Hillman, the son of Alfred and Olga (Schlak) Buchler. He graduated from Hillman High School with the class of 1966. Ervin married Karen Krueger on December23, 1966 in Rogers City. He worked for the Buick Plant in Flint before retiring in 1999. Ervin was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Clio, Peace Lutheran Church in Alma and UAW #599. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping out at church. Ervin served his country in the US Army Infantry First Cavalry, during the Vietnam War. He earned 3 purple hearts and the bronze star. He was a true American Hero. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Cindy McCormick, son John (Jenny) Buchler, grandchildren Drew, Makenzie, Hannah, Torrian, Hayden, Aaron, Branden, Joann, John, Rebekah, brother Ken (Carleen) Buchler and many nieces and nephews. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Donald. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 am at the Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Thomas Messer celebrating. Interment will be at the Great Lakes National Cemetery with full military honors, in Holly, at a later date. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 7 pm at Peace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Ervin’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 9, 2019