age 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at her home. Services for Esther will be help at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, December 19, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the PACE Program or to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Esther was born October 7, 1929, in Clare, the daughter of Steven and Julia Benic. She married Russell Gatten, Jr., on June 24, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant and was a homemaker. Esther also had worked at Ferro Manufacturing and as an assistant childcare provider. She enjoyed going to garage sales and cooking, and was known for baking the best bread in the world and popcorn balls at Halloween. She was a great mom to everyone, and especially loved spending time with her family. Esther is survived by her children Vicky (Tom) Dillman of Shepherd, Kathy (Louie) Thren-Chavez of Covina, CA, and Ricky Gatten of Mt. Pleasant; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Kathy Gatten of Farwell and Alaine Benic of Clare; and several nieces and nephews. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Russell Gatten, Jr.; sons Ronnie Thren and Timmy Gatten; and two brothers. You may view Esther’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 15, 2019