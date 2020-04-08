|
|
Eugene (Gene) Bambach, 80, a resident of Coldwater lake in Weidman, MI passed peacefully Monday March 23, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Gene was born Aug 26, 1939 in Port Austin, MI. Son of the late Nick and Selma Bambach. Gene was educated at Bad Axe High School. Gene and Janet (Stirrett) Bambach were married on March 5, 1960 in Bad Axe, then moving to Central Michigan starting a Masonry company, Apartments, Laundry and a Farm. Gene was also passionate about his charities, traveling in their motor coach and rarely passed by a Casino. Gene is survived by his wife, Janet, 3 children, Gregg (Traci) of Mt Pleasant, Jeff of Weidman and Cherrie of Weidman, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, siblings, Bob (Diane DeRycker) and sister, Joann Pavlik. Gene was preceded by his parents and brother Jack.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2020