Dr. Eugene Elvin Rydahl, age 91 of Greenville, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Spectrum Health United Hospital. He was born December 11, 1928 in Grand Rapids, the son of Elvin and Emma (Christensen) Rydahl. He graduated from Greenville High School, class of 1946, where he played baseball and basketball. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University, and Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the State University of Iowa. His career in education began at Saginaw High School. He served as a professor at Nebraska State Teachers College and Eastern Illinois University before moving back to Michigan and joining the faculty of Central Michigan University in 1961, teaching Communication and Dramatic Arts. In his younger years, he enjoyed small game hunting. His family can point to the successfully hunted squirrel still in the corner of his garage as proof. “Ike”, a nickname given in high school when he led a youth effort during WWII to support the troops (as they were too young to enlist), stuck and is still used by some to this day. In college, he and a group of friends formed a band called “Four Men of Note”. He played stand-up bass. It was more theater than talent, but he could boogie with the best of them plucking a string or two and spinning the bass. He was a voracious reader, especially of science fiction, history, and theater books, a love he passed on to his children. His passion was theater, a passion that, in addition to his career as an educator, led him to write, produce, and direct more than 400 plays at the Houghton Lake Playhouse in Prudenville in the 1960s. He also wrote plays about many of the townships in Montcalm County. Dr. Rydahl was a founding director of the Danish Cultural Center and a critical player in the creation of Heritage Village at Montcalm Community College. He loved travel, loved Danish history and Greenville history, and “playing games of chance”. He especially enjoyed spending with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Feldpausch) Rydahl of Greenville; children, Christopher (Cynthia) Rydahl of Traverse City, Kathleen Hendershot (David Shinabery) of Mount Pleasant, and Craig (Athina) Rydahl of Romeo; grandchildren, Darius Rydahl, Jeremiah Rydahl, Lindsay (Hendershot) Turnbull, Jennifer Rydahl Harris, Kelly Rydahl Borgia, and Steven Rydahl; eight great-grandchildren; Joanne’s children, David (Susan) Lyons of Irvine, CA and Rick (Trish) Lyons of Hayward, CA; grandchildren, Joe Lyons, Zach Lyons, and Noah Lyons; and many other relatives and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kevin Rydahl. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Bart Bouman officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Hurst Funeral Home. Private interment will be in South Sidney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Danish Cultural Center or the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at:
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 24, 2019