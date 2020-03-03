|
|
Evart D. Lemorie, age 59, of Shepherd passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Saginaw Covenant Hospital. Evart was born February 21, 1961 the son of Eugene and Frances (Elder) Lemorie. Evart graduated from Shepherd in 1980 and was a lifelong resident of Isabella County. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could fix anything and also liked gardening. Evart was chief cook and bottle washer and could outcook most people. He had a dry sense of humor and was a small man with a large personality and even bigger heart. He married Kelli Parrish October 17, 1998. Evart is survived by his wife Kelli; son Johnny Mills of Harrison; step-children Melissa (Kenny Lake) Davis of Ruskin, FL and William Davis of Port Orange, FL; grandchildren J.J. Mills and Iris Mills; step-grandchildren Audrey Jones and Alice Lake; his mother Frances of Jenison; 5 siblings Raylene (Paul) Bohn of Granger, IN, Robert (Kerie) Lemorie of Shepherd, Kristin Grace of Jenison, Albert (Kathlyn) Lemorie of Remus, and Deeann (Nick) Lezan of Shepherd; and several nieces and nephews. Evart is preceded by his father Eugene, sister Frances Ashley, and brother Eugene A. Lemorie. Services for Evart will be Friday, March 6 at Victory Church on Lincoln Rd. in Mt. Pleasant at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dar Blanshan officiating. There will be visitation on Thursday, March 5 at Berry Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m..
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 4, 2020