Coleman, Evelyn M., of Breckenridge, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 8, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on May 7, 1928 to the late William and Lorena (Moore) Kean in Breckenridge. Evelyn graduated from Breckenridge High School class of 1946, shortly after she married the love of her life Norman J. Coleman. The two married on April 16, 1948 in Breckenridge and shared 60 wonderful years together. Norman preceded her in death on March 1, 2009. Evelyn was employed with Bell Telephone Company as a switch board operator for many years. She retired from doing what she truly loved, music. In 1987 she retired from Merrill Community schools after 21 years of teaching in the music program, being the librarian and playing piano in the school plays. Evelyn also taught music lessons from her home for many years. She was a member of the Breckenridge and Merrill Congregational Church, where she also served as the church organist. Evelyn was also a member of Breckenridge Order of Eastern Stars 323. Besides music, she enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and going to the lake with her family. Evelyn is survived by her children and their spouses; Michael (Mari) Coleman, Dennis (Debbie) Coleman, and Darrell (Teresa) Coleman. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and one great- great- grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews and a brother and sister- in- law, Richard (Nancy) Hendricks. She was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands, Marjorie (Victor) Abbott and Velma (James) Fookes, and her brothers- in- law and their wives Max (Lorraine) Coleman and Gary (Joann) Hatch. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019 at W.L. Case and Company, 125 East Saginaw, Merrill Michigan. Rev. Richard Gossett will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Breckenridge. Friends may visit with the family from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday at W.L. Case and Company Funeral Chapel Merrill and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Merrill Congregational Church, 245 South Midland Street, Merrill, Michigan 48637 or Jonesfield/ Lakefield Township Rescue Squad, 204 West Mahoney Street, Merrill, Michigan 48637. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the caregivers who helped over the years.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019