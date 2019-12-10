Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home
125 E. Saginaw
Merrill, MI 48637
(989)643-5990
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home
125 E. Saginaw
Merrill, MI 48637
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home
125 E. Saginaw
Merrill, MI 48637
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
W. L. Case and Company Funeral Home
125 E. Saginaw
Merrill, MI 48637
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Coleman


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. Coleman Obituary
Coleman, Evelyn M., of Breckenridge, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 8, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on May 7, 1928 to the late William and Lorena (Moore) Kean in Breckenridge. Evelyn graduated from Breckenridge High School class of 1946, shortly after she married the love of her life Norman J. Coleman. The two married on April 16, 1948 in Breckenridge and shared 60 wonderful years together. Norman preceded her in death on March 1, 2009. Evelyn was employed with Bell Telephone Company as a switch board operator for many years. She retired from doing what she truly loved, music. In 1987 she retired from Merrill Community schools after 21 years of teaching in the music program, being the librarian and playing piano in the school plays. Evelyn also taught music lessons from her home for many years. She was a member of the Breckenridge and Merrill Congregational Church, where she also served as the church organist. Evelyn was also a member of Breckenridge Order of Eastern Stars 323. Besides music, she enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and going to the lake with her family. Evelyn is survived by her children and their spouses; Michael (Mari) Coleman, Dennis (Debbie) Coleman, and Darrell (Teresa) Coleman. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and one great- great- grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews and a brother and sister- in- law, Richard (Nancy) Hendricks. She was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands, Marjorie (Victor) Abbott and Velma (James) Fookes, and her brothers- in- law and their wives Max (Lorraine) Coleman and Gary (Joann) Hatch. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019 at W.L. Case and Company, 125 East Saginaw, Merrill Michigan. Rev. Richard Gossett will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Breckenridge. Friends may visit with the family from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday at W.L. Case and Company Funeral Chapel Merrill and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Merrill Congregational Church, 245 South Midland Street, Merrill, Michigan 48637 or Jonesfield/ Lakefield Township Rescue Squad, 204 West Mahoney Street, Merrill, Michigan 48637. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the caregivers who helped over the years.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -