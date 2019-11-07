|
|
Evelyn Marie Shull, age 78 of Clare, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. She was born the daughter of Clifford and Vera Richmond on Sept. 21, 1941 in Clare. “Ev” married Max Shull on May 19, 1969. She had been a Telephone Operator for the Michigan Bell Telephone system, serving in the Clare, Michigan exchange office. Ev had been a member of several quilting groups including Crazy Quilters, the quilting groups at Clare and Rosebush Methodist churches, and the Clare Church of the Nazarene where she most recently attended. Evelyn is survived by her son, Joel (Christine) Shull of St. Joseph, MI, her son-in-law, Kirk Yats of Farwell, and five grandchildren: Ben, Daniel, and Amanda Yats; and Jack and Nora Shull. Additional survivors include her sister Ruth Ann Richmond of Clare and a niece and nephew, LaVonna Lynn and Darryl Richmond. She was preceded in death by Max in 2018, her daughter, Deanna Yats and her brothers, Donald and Lewis Richmond. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Noon at the Clare Church of the Nazarene (10160 S. Grant Ave., Clare, Mi.,48617) with Pastor Jim Young officiating. Friends may meet with her family at the church prior to the service from 10 AM until Noon. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Glioblastoma Research Foundation (glioblastomafoundation.org) in memory of Deanna Yats. Funeral arranged by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes. An online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 8, 2019