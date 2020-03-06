|
Evelyn Marie Woolever (Smith), 95, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, passed away March 2, 2020. Evelyn was born in Winn, Michigan to Herbert and Bertha Smith. She moved with her Mother Bertha Smith, two brothers and three sisters to Hillman, Michigan when she was 11. She attended and graduated from Hillman High school. She also attended and graduated from County Normal. She Married Neil F. Woolever (Lt. Col. Retired, 82nd Airborne USA) from Alpena on Feb.2,1946. She spent many years traveling and living on various military installations both in the USA and Japan, which was her favorite tour of duty. Twice, they were assigned to Japan. These years were remembered fondly. She continued her education at CMU, and MSU where she got her Masters in Social Work. She worked as a school social worker for the Clare-Gladwin ISD. until her retirement in the 1980s. Spending time at her house at Lake Avalon, and with friends in Hillman, were among her favorite activities. Birdwatching at the Lake out her picture window, she was always delighted to see the various species of birds that visited her always full birdfeeders. Her favorite bird that comes to visit is the pileated woodpeckers. She enjoyed attending the Hillman United Methodist Church, and always enjoyed the monthly breakfasts to catch up with various friends made through the years. She also liked the Hillman School reunions, vesper cruises, gospel music, and the Singsperations. She also enjoyed cross country skiing with 3 generations of her family and sharing her Lake Avalon home with 4 generations of family. She is survived by Daughter Lisa Woolever; Daughter-in-law Agatha Childers Woolever-Moore; Granddaughters Heather Woolever-Sanchez, Jennifer Woolever-Berry; Grandsons Max (Lily) Sandall, SLC, Utah; Neil (Nikki) Sandall, San Diego, CA; Great Granddaughter Sofia Woolever-Sanchez; Great Grandsons; Jack and Bobby Berry, Oliver and Wyatt Sandall and Henry Sandall; and many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death, by her Son, Captain Terry Woolever; Husband, Lt. Col. Neil F. Woolever; Mother, Bertha Smith; Brothers, Fritz and William A. Smith; and Sisters, Thelma Kohler, Mary Roberts, and Myrtle Lowell. As per her wishes, a celebration of life will be held later this summer when her family can surround her with memories of love and laughter. She will be missed greatly. Memorials are suggested to be sent to the Hillman United Methodist Church, 111 Maple St, Hillman, MI 49746. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 8, 2020