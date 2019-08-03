|
|
age 86, of Weidman, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Funeral Services for Evelyn will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Edmore First Church of God with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Burial of ashes will take place in Sherman Township Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God in Edmore. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home. Evelyn was born on September 9, 1932, in Belding, the daughter of Ralph and Claudine (Edmonds) Davis. She graduated from Belding High School with the class of 1950. Evelyn married her high school sweetheart James D. Clark on July 8, 1950 in Belding. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2013. She and Jim owned and operated Clark’s Market in Weidman for many years. Evelyn worked at Longs IGA in Edmore and Kroger in Mt. Pleasant. She was a longtime member of Edmore First Church of God, where she loved to sing in the church choir and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Weidman Business Association. Evelyn enjoyed crossword puzzles, shopping, and was an avid Beal City Aggies fan. She loved her cat, Momma Kitty. Evelyn liked to do water aerobics with the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Above all, Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and many friends. Evelyn is survived by her four children: Dawn (George) Fraser of Sheridan, Colleen (William) Vogel of Beal City, Dennis (Analyn) Clark of Dewitt, and Roger (Cristina DeLorenzo) of Weidman; 6 grandchildren Chad Cotter, Kevin Cotter, Jason Vogel, Sarah Vogel, Ben Vogel, and Bethany Walter; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister Viola of Belding. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson Ryan Cotter; and sisters Betty and Violet. To view Evelyn ’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family please visit www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 4, 2019