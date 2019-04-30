|
|
Hamilton, Faith E.; age 88 of Alma passed on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Arbor Grove Assisted Living with family by her side. There will be a memorial service for Faith on Thursday, May 2 at noon at East Superior Christian Church in Alma with Doctor James Amstutz officiating. There will be Visitation on Wednesday, May 1 from 6 to 8pm as well as Thursday from 10am until time of service. Faith was born March 15, 1931 the daughter of John and Lenora (Ferguson) Nesberg. She married Bob Hamilton March 3, 1951. Faith enjoyed fishing, summer trips to Minnesota, canning, gardening, bingo, quilting, but most of all; spending time with her kids, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Faith is survived by 3 children Tom (Deb) Hamilton of St. Louis, Cathy (Don) Davis of Elwell, and Nola Hamilton of Harrison; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; brother Skip Nesberg of Marquette; sister Joyce Moulds of Big Bay; and several nieces and nephews. Faith is preceded by both her parents, husband Bob, infant son Bobby Lee, daughter Cindy Hamilton, and son Robin Hamilton. The family would like to give a special thankyou to Arbor Grove and Care Team Hospice for all their care. Memorials on behalf of Faith can be made to the East Superior Christian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on May 1, 2019