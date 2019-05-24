|
age 82, of Farwell, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Woodland Hospice. Funeral Services for Faye will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Daniel Siedlecki officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Gilmore Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to HATS, or Mid-Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Faye was born November 25, 1936, in Pontiac, the daughter of Richard and Rose (Trittin) Graf. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1955 and earned her associate degree from Central Michigan College. Faye married Jack Jarman on December 31, 1959 in Mt. Pleasant. Jack preceded her in death on January 25, 2009. Faye worked as a microbiologist for over 40 years, most of those years employed with Central Michigan Community Hospital. Faye and Jack both drove truck and traveled the country together. She enjoyed crocheting, watching the birds, and spending time with her family. Faye loved her dogs Maddie and Katie. Faye is survived by her children: Laura Johnston of Mt. Pleasant, Daniel (Bonnie) Jarman of Sioux Fallx, SD, Lisa (John) Taylor of Lake, Patrick (Karen) Jarman of Mt. Pleasant, and Douglas (Lisa) Jarman of Farwell; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; in-laws Gertrude Fish of Rosebush, Patsy Monroe, Dale (Mary) Jarman, and Roy (Cathy) Jarman, all of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Rex Lovejoy; and grandson John F. Taylor.
