Felicia A. Kindig; age 28 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant with family by her side. Felicia was born January 10, 1992 the daughter of Rick Kindig and Jane Jones. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crafts, and was the apple of her dad’s eye. Felicia loved helping people and very much loved her kids. Felicia is survived by 2 children Makayla Tomlinson and Miranda Maloney; her parents Rick Kindig of Alma and Jane (Ron) Foster of Alma; sister Laurel Sears of Ithaca; twin brother James (Becky Carpenter) Kindig of Clarkston; and grandparents Frank and Edith Kindig of Mt. Pleasant. Felicia is preceded by infant daughter Michelle and grandparents Verlin Jones and Betty Worix. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



