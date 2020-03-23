|
Felix S. Ramirez, age 85, of Breckenridge, MI, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Due to current circumstances a private funeral mass will be held. A graveside service will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge, MI on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 3:15 P.M. Felix was born in Malakoff, TX on August 31, 1934, the son of Manuel H. and Guadalupe (Sanchez) Ramirez. He graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1955. On February 10, 1963 he married Rosalva Valladares in Harlingen, TX. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together. Felix retired from Lobdell-Emery in 1996 after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed fixing cars up and selling them. He loved attending auction sales and buffet restaurants. Felix and Rose spent winters in Apache Junction, AZ. He enjoyed waking up early in the morning and walking his dog Lady. Felix was a member of Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Louis, MI. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife Rosalva "Rose" Ramirez of Breckenridge, MI; children: Rosemary and Charles Pavlik of Merrill, MI; Anthony F. Ramirez of Seattle, WA; David R. and Rachael Ramirez of Birch Run, MI; grandchildren: Jonathan and Teresa Pavlik, Steven and Melissa Pavlik, Alexandra Ramirez, Gabriel Ramirez; two great granddaughters on the way (March and July); siblings: Alberto and Mary Ramirez of Saginaw, MI; Fidel and Mary Ramirez of Saginaw, MI; Lorenzo and Ellen Ramirez of Saginaw, MI; Ezequiel and Joyce Ramirez of Dewitt, MI; Angie and David Curtis of Breckenridge, MI; Robert and Jenny Ramirez of Dewitt, MI; and sisters in law: Amelia Ramirez of Grand Ledge, MI; Georgia Ramirez of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings: Otilia, Gonzalo, Manuel Jr., Frances, and baby sister Guadalupe. Memorials may be made to Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Louis, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2020