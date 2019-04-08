|
|
Price, FH, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Cremation has taken place and the family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to MidMichigan Hospice. FH was born September 20, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, son of the late Robert G. and Phyllis (Lantz) Price. He was employed as a licensed builder for Olivieri Builders for over 30 years and enjoyed woodworking, riding his motorcycle and spoiling his grandchildren and granddog. His marriage to Lynn (Gill) Price was blessed with three surviving children, Rashana Price of Mt. Pleasant, Evan (Teresa) Price of Yukon, OK, and Alana (Fred) Fields of Shepherd; and six grandchildren, Lydia Price, Carolynn Fields, James Fields, Copelen Bailey, Lauryn Price, and Everett Price. Also surviving are six siblings, Jerry Price of Buffalo Grove, IL, Sue (Paul) Underwood of Casper, WY, David (Linda) Price of Michigan, Cindy (Suzy) Price of San Marcos, CA, Craig (Kim) Price of Mt. Pleasant, and Kathy Price of Wheatland, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Phyllis Price; brother, Thomas Price; sister in-law, Liz Price; and brother in-law, James Gill. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 9, 2019