age 101, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home. Funeral Services for Florence will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Florence was born in Rosebush in February 1919, the daughter of James and Mildred (Loomis) Neelands. She was a graduate of Clare High School with the Class of 1936. She married Merlin Adams in 1938 in Mt. Pleasant. Florence worked for Ferro Manufacturing for 35 years, retiring in 1980. She loved gardening, and acquired a love for jogging after she retired, jogging three to five miles a day, six days a week. She continued to jog until she was 80 years old, then walked the same distance daily. She walked the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day event nearly every year. Florence is survived by her grandson Donald Adams and nieces and nephews Robert and Shirley, Ruth and Bud, Nita and Ed, Terry and Marci, Patricia and Richard, Penny and Tom. Florence was preceded in death by her husband Merlin, son Thomas Adams, two sisters and a brother. You may view Florence's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



