Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
Florence Mallory


1921 - 2019
Florence Mallory Obituary
Age 98, of Edmore, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Florence was born January 15, 1921 in Alma, the daughter of William and Phoebe (Jory) Kirkby. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1939. Florence married Donald Mallory Sr. on April 18, 1942. Florence worked at Wilcox Nursing Home as a nurse for 17 years. She enjoyed living in the country, feeding birds, growing flowers and vegetables, documenting her family through photos and sending cards to all those she loved. Florence loved all the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her children Don (Debi) Mallory Jr., Sue (Eldon Brzak) Gladding, Beth (Keith Lytle) Brewer, Randy (Mona Rausch) Mallory, Paul (Scharie) Mallory, Becky (Blaine Barabas) Luke, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Also her pet yorkie Missy and many nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Kimberly Beach, great great granddaughter Ryleigh Lippert, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. Interment will be in Ferris Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 7 pm and Monday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To view Florence’s obituary or to leave a condolence please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 5, 2019
