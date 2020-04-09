|
|
age 94, of Weidman passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home under the care of Elara Caring Hospice. A Private Graveside Service for Floris will be held in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Floris' Life will take place at a later date at the Zion Lutheran Church on Coldwater Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or Elara Caring Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Floris was born on January 6, 1926, in Nottawa Township, the daughter of Guy and Edith (Thompson) Jackson. Floris married Gerald W. Maeder on September 18, 1945, at the Zion Lutheran Church. Floris enjoyed crocheting, collecting recipes, and music. She loved to sing in the choir at the Zion Lutheran Church. Floris is survived by her children, Diane (Alvah) Lintemuth of Stanwood, Roger (Denise) Maeder of Lake, Richard (Patricia) Maeder of Remus, Shirley Kleinhans of Beal City and John (Linda) Maeder of Lake; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gerald (Lou) Jackson and Wendel (Mabel) Jackson. Floris was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald in 2006; parents; son-in-law, David Kleinhans; and sisters, Elva Kornexel and Wilma Bogner. You may view Floris’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2020