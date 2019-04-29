|
Flossie Shattuck, 83 of Mt. Pleasant, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed on to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, April 29, 2019 peacefully at home with family members surrounding her. Services for Flossie will be Friday, May 3 at noon at St. Louis Holiness Church with Pastor Matthew Smart officiating. There will be Visitation on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 8pm at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd and on Friday at St. Louis Holiness Church from 10am until time of service. Flossie married Norman Shattuck on October 8, 1954. She was a Christian woman who loved cooking, canning, and cleaning as well as caring for others; especially the children. She was a foster parent to many, along with raising 5 of her own. She was born January 31, 1936 in Isabella County to Henry and Katherine Burggraf and resided within 3 miles of her birthplace her whole life. Flossie is survived by her husband Norman of Mt. Pleasant; children Katherine (Larry) Shattuck of Shepherd, Kevin (Marcia) Shattuck of Hillman, MI, Debbie (Jeff) Miller of Bucyrus, OH, Dawn Albring of Edmore, and Kim (Kevin) Evans of Blanchard; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Flossie is preceded in death by both her parents, 2 sisters, and a brother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Isabella County Soup Kitchen where Norman and Flossie donated frequently.
