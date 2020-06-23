Frances B. (Elder) Lemorie
Frances B (Elder) Lemorie aged 89, formerly of Shepherd, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at American House in Jenison MI. She was born on September 14, 1930 in Carp Lake Michigan to Albert C and Nina (Gove) Elder. She attended Pellston High School. Frances married the love of her life, Eugene J Lemorie of Cheboygan on July 24, 1947 in Levering Michigan. Before preceding her in death, they were married 63 years. Together they lived in several places including Rogers City, Cheboygan, Grand Rapids, and Gaylord before settling in Shepherd in 1965. Frances was an excellent homemaker. She was active in scouting and served as a Den Leader for several years. She loved to watch birds and always had a feeder for them. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, and doing puzzles. Her time spent with her grandchildren was very special to her. Although she was never schooled or formally trained, she was a care giver her entire life. She began at age 11 caring for her newborn brother, Charles. She not only raised eight children, but she also cared for her mother and her in-laws until their passing. Frances is survived by her five remaining children – Raylene (Paul) Bohn of Granger IN, Robert (Kerie) Lemorie of Shepherd, Kristin Grace of Jenison, Albert (Kathy) Lemorie of Remus, and Deeann (Nick) Lezan of Shepherd. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, one sister-in-law and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J Lemorie, daughter Frances J Ashley, sons Eugene A and Evart D Lemorie, and two grandsons, Troy and Joshua, and three brothers. In keeping with Frances’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
