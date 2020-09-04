1/1
Frances Elaine Chapman
age 87, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home. Funeral Services for Frances will be held outside on the west lawn at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Alan Rydman of Central Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Chippewa Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the Service outside on the west lawn. Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. As the service is being held outdoors, we are not able to livestream. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available to watch later in the afternoon by clicking the “Watch Webcast” icon on Frances’ Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com. Frances was born March 22, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of James and Phyllis (Servoss) Kennedy. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in the Class of 1951. Frances had worked as an attendant nurse at the Mt. Pleasant State Home. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed crosswords, bingo, and playing cards. She was a great cook and loving homemaker to her three children but as well cared for and loved her very large extended family. Frances is survived by her 3 children, Rhonda Jean Horton, David Edwin (Janet) Chapman, and Kimberly Anne (Alfredo) Morado, all of Mt. Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Michael Horton, Samantha Horton, Sheila (Jason) Kenney, Nicole Chapman, Emily (Keith) Walsh, and Rachel (Joe) Methner; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison, Grace, Gabe, Kaylee, Mason, Lennon, Isla, William, Brooke, Ramsey, and Gavin; brother William Kennedy of Mt. Pleasant; sister Carol (Mick) Abbott of Weidman; and several nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her grandson Rodney Jackson; 3 sisters, Muriel Kennedy Miller, Lorraine Kasel, and Lois Knollenberg; and 1 brother Tom Kennedy. You may view Frances’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
