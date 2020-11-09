Age 96, of St. Louis passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home. She was born October 16, 1924 in Alma the daughter of Melvin and Fannie (VanderVeen) Lodewyk. She attended Alma schools, graduating from Alma High School in 1943. She then attended Acme Business College in Lansing. She worked at Consumers Energy and Central Michigan University in their business offices. She also worked in the family business; Lodewyk, Nesen and McKim Insurance Agency. One March 19, 1944 she married Stanley M. Nesen. There were the second marriage in the new Alma College Chapel. In 1980, when Stan retired, they spent their winters in Naples, FL for 25 years. She was a former member of Alma Women’s Club, Hospital Auxiliary, Eastern Star and Chapter DE of PEO. Her life was always centered on her family, which were her life. Frances and Stan loved to travel and made 7 trips to Europe. They also went to Australia to visit family. Frances is survived by two sons, Ron and Brian Nesen; three grandchildren, Jeremy Kasnow, Nathan Nesen and Sierra Nesen; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stan Nesen; a daughter, Jane Nesen and a son, Scott Nesen. Cremation has taken place with family services to be held in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Frances’ obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com