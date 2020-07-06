1/1
Frances M. (Gostola) Bollman
Frances Bollman, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living with family by her side. She was born September 3, 1925, daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Szélli) Gostola. A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Frances married Robert Bollman on August 31, 1946, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Frances was a kind and loving woman to all who knew her and will be remembered by her family for making even the simplest of things fun. She was generous beyond measure and would place others’ needs before her own. Frances loved unconditionally and her devotion to her family was the cornerstone of her life. She was an avid fan of sports. Frances also loved music and dancing particularly events where her brother Joe performed with his band. Frances is survived by two sons, Ron (Vera) Bollman of Mt. Pleasant, Daniel (Roxana) Bollman of Canadian Lakes; daughter in-law, Jacqueline Maloney of New Orleans, LA; eight grandchildren, Brook (Ed) and Angie (Jared), Patrick (Stephanie), Mary Kate, Kelsey (Grant), Colton and Emily, and Andrea (Dawson); and five great grandchildren, Luke and Brady, Sage and Paisley, and Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2002; son, Michael in 2012; sister, Lucile Joslen; and brother, Joseph Gostola. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to her dear niece and best friend, Colleen Campbell. A special thanks goes to daughters in-law, Vera and Roxana for their special care. Gratitude is extended to Julie Alderton and Green Acres for the wonderful care that was given to Frances. A Funeral Mass for Frances will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. Those attending are required to wear masks. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the Mass begins. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In following Frances’ wishes, no contributions are necessary. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
