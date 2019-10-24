|
Frances Marie Welgs, 64, of Remus, MI. Beloved daughter of the late Leon and Stella Welgs, beloved child of God, went home to be with the Lord and her family on Sunday, October 6. “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” Franny is survived by her siblings and spouses, Leon A. Welgs, Jr., Catherine Welgs Cook and James Cook, Patricia Welgs and her spouse, Norman G. Burmeister, 7 nieces, nephews and spouses, 14 great nieces and nephews, and her special caregiver, Nancy Scovill. During her lifetime Franny was God’s messenger of love and joy and laughter to her family and all whose lives she touched. Funeral Mass and burial have taken place in Pittsburgh. A memorial mass will be held at St. Vincent De Paul church in Shepherd, MI, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29. Donations may be made to Faith Weavers of St. Mary (2020 S. Mission Rd. #404, Mt. Pleasant, MI, 48858), St. Vincent DePaul Parish or Mid-Michigan Hospice. Online condolences may be submitted at www.charlesrlux.com
Published in The Morning Sun on Oct. 27, 2019