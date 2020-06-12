Francis Carl (Frank) Douglas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 74, of Chino, California, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California. There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Frank was born in Flint, Michigan, on April 8, 1946, the son of Lynn and Sarah (Stevens) Douglas. He graduated from St. John Vianney High School in Flint with the class of 1964. Frank served his country in the U. S. Navy for 15 years. He was a happy guy who loved reading, especially mystery novels. He loved watching old western movies, going for walks, and having coffee with his best friend John. Frank was a proud member of Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Frank is survived by his daughter Shalom Barbour of Carmichael, CA; granddaughter Sarah Douglas, and great grandchild Barriet Douglas, both of California; brothers Kenneth “Lee” (Carol) Douglas, Ronald (Sharon) Douglas, Jerry Douglas, all of Mt. Pleasant, Garry (Stephanie) Douglas of Winters, CA; sister Barbara (George) Krause of Mt. Pleasant; best friend John Mattox of California; and many other extended family members. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Paul Douglas. You may view Frank's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved