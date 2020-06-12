age 74, of Chino, California, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California. There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Frank was born in Flint, Michigan, on April 8, 1946, the son of Lynn and Sarah (Stevens) Douglas. He graduated from St. John Vianney High School in Flint with the class of 1964. Frank served his country in the U. S. Navy for 15 years. He was a happy guy who loved reading, especially mystery novels. He loved watching old western movies, going for walks, and having coffee with his best friend John. Frank was a proud member of Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Frank is survived by his daughter Shalom Barbour of Carmichael, CA; granddaughter Sarah Douglas, and great grandchild Barriet Douglas, both of California; brothers Kenneth “Lee” (Carol) Douglas, Ronald (Sharon) Douglas, Jerry Douglas, all of Mt. Pleasant, Garry (Stephanie) Douglas of Winters, CA; sister Barbara (George) Krause of Mt. Pleasant; best friend John Mattox of California; and many other extended family members. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Paul Douglas. You may view Frank's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at



