|
|
Francis “Frank” Verbeke, our one of a kind husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the Medilodge of Mt. Pleasant, Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was 75 years old. A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday, October 26th, at 1 pm with visitation from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Wheatland Church of Christ. Pastor J.D. Saunders will officiate. Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 22, 2019