Francisco Benavidez
Age 93, of Riverdale, formerly of Alma, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his daughter’s home with family by his side. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11 am at Nativity of the Lord Parish, St. Louis with Fr. Jim Carlson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Alma. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 am until time of service at the Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lodge, 129 Jefferson Ave S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Francisco’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
