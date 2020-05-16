Frank Epple, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. He was born December 17, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Philip Richard and Mary Louise (Eisman) Epple. He attended grade school at St. Henry Catholic School in Rosebush before graduating from Sacred Heart Academy in 1959. He attended Ferris State University from 1961-1965 (and 1973-1974) and Michigan State University from 1965-1968. From 1968-1970 he served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers from 1968-1970, during Vietnam. Frank was employed by the Michigan Department of Transportation from 1960-1997. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, the Knights of Columbus, had his pilot’s license, and, at one time, owned a plane. Frank is survived by three siblings, Susan Epple of Holt, John (Pam) Epple of Troy and Jean Epple of Harrison. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, M. Catherine Epple. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be streamed live from Frank’s tribute page on the funeral home’s website. Father Loren Kalinowski will celebrate. Private burial will be in River Lawn Cemetery in Denver Township with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Sacred Heart Academy Foundation, P.O. Box 522, Mt. Pleasant MI 48804-0522. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the online guest book, or watch Frank’s funeral, please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2020.