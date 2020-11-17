Frank Wayne Murawski, age 77 of Clare, Michigan, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020. He was born January 2, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stephen and Anna (Zdebski) Murawski, and he was married to Susan (Sogge) for twenty-eight years. Frank was a proud father of Julie Ann (Murawski) Wellman. Frank’s other survivors include his siblings Stephen (Peggy) Murawski, Evelyn (George) Jones, Kenneth (Kathy) Murawski, Carol (Richard) Cockerill, and Joann (George) Baldridge, and many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter Murawski, his sisters Barbara (Joe) Giorgio and Nancy (Frank) Wyoral, and his uncle and namesake Frank (Joyce) Zdebski. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and longtime volunteer with the Lions Club of Clare and the 4-H programs in Clare County. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and genealogy. In keeping with Frank’s wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service in honor of Frank will take place on a date and at a time yet to be determined. Memorial contributions in honor of Frank may be directed toward the Isabella County Commission on Aging in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Online condolences may be shared on Frank’s tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com