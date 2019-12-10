|
Frank Whitehead died Sunday, December 8, 2019 on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception with all the blessings of the Catholic Church. He died at home surrounded by his wife and eight children after a full and blessed life. Frank was born on November 1, 1933 to Alfred and Mamie Moss Whitehead in Mt. Pleasant, MI and grew up on the family’s centennial dairy farm. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1952. He worked at L.M. Myers for two years. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean conflict. On January 9, 1960, he married Diana M. Percha at Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Pleasant, MI. He went to work for Skelgas/Getty Oil for the next twenty-five years and was the branch manager of Skelgas in Warsaw for twenty years. He retired from Skelgas and then worked at Laketon Refinery and Marble Creations. Frank devoted his time to his family. Whether traveling with his family, attending his children’s activities, visiting relatives, camping, playing with grandchildren or gardening, he enjoyed every moment. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Keith, Dale, and Wayne Whitehead. He will be missed by his wife of sixty years, Diana; children, Connie (Willis) Pratt of Warsaw; Tom (Janie) Whitehead of Warsaw; Jim (Shirley) Whitehead of St. Mary’s, KS; Linda (Dave) Schroeder of Ft. Wayne; Mark (Lana) Whitehead of Canfield, OH; Tricia (Kurt) Brandon of Bourbon; Susan (Brian) Poe of Shawnee, KS; and Krissy (Paul) Schneider of San Diego, CA; forty-eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Titus Funeral Home of Warsaw, Indiana. With visitation on Friday, December 13 and a funeral Mass on Saturday. A complete obituary may be viewed at:
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019