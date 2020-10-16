1/1
Franklin Dewitt Burgess
Franklin Dewitt Burgess, 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. Born in 1925 in Grand Rapids Michigan, Mr. Burgess spent the majority of his childhood in Freeport, Michigan. Upon graduation from Freeport High School in 1943 he enlisted in the United States Army, 25 years to the day after his father enlisted in WW1. After the war he studied business and married his wife Edwina on December 3rd, 1949. Mr. Burgess made his career in the field of accounting including a number of years as the financial director at Central Michigan Community Hospital (McClaren). In 1983, Mr. Burgess received his bachelor degree from CMU along with his son. Mr. Burgess attended and often volunteered at church his entire life and enjoyed golfing and leisure travel with his family. Preceding Mr. Burgess in death was his wife Edwina (Hostetler) and their daughter Pamela (Dosenberry). He is survived by his son Samuel Burgess (and wife Yaochin), his granddaughter Sara Dosenberry, his grandson Samuel Burgess, his son-in-law Clyde Dosenberry and Frank's multiple nieces and nephews. A chapel service and graveside commitment will commence Saturday the 24th of October, 11am at Memorial Gardens, Mt. Pleasant. Donations in memory of Frank can be made to Maranatha Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
