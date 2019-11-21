Home

More Obituaries for Fred Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Allen

Fred Allen Obituary
Fred Allen of St. Louis, MI left this earth peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 7th 2019. He married Sharon Aryis Allen on September 17th, 1962 He served in The United States Navy, on the USS Forrestal in 1957-1964. He was so proud to have served his country. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and camping. He raised pigeons most of his life. He also loved gardening, absolutely loved canning season. His family thought he made the best salsa. He had a cat named Judi, who will miss him deeply. Fred is survived by his wife Sharon (Ayris) Allen of St. Louis, MI. Two daughters, Constance Allen of Mt. Pleasant, MI and Tammy (Allen) Jones of Alma, MI. Son in-law Jim Jones of Alma, MI. Six grandkids and 16 great grand kids. His brothers and sisters, Mary Sjoquist, Fran (Louie) Wixson, Cathy (Chris) Towery, Brenda Gott, Dorothy (Paul) Findsen, Tom (Pat) Allen, David Allen, Neil (Linda) Allen. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruby Allen. Honoring Fred and his family’s final wishes cremation has taken place. Services will be held November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Moose Lodge on Michigan Avenue in St Louis with a luncheon to follow. this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a memorial contribution in memory of Fred to a .
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
