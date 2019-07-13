|
Falsetta, Frederick "Rick" Charles, age 65, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Woodland Hospice House. Funeral services for Rick will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 14, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Thomas McNamara officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, from 5 until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Hospice House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Rick came into the world on June 18, 1954, the youngest child of Anthony and Emily (Haddad) Falsetta. He graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in 1972. Rick married Jeana Bigard on September 28, 1991. Rick was the safety director at Bigard & Huggard Drilling Inc. and the head chef at the company's annual safety training meetings. No one ever went away hungry and some may have slept through the afternoon training sessions! His homemade bread was unrivaled and a family favorite! Prior to this Rick was a car salesman for 15 years, truck driver and owner of Falsetta Trucking, and part owner of the Windy Corner Bar from 1972 to 1979. Rick was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, camping, hosting exchange students, playing with his dogs, motorcycles and most recently his John Deere tractor. Rick loved spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren. Rick will be missed by his wife, Jeana Falsetta, children Rick Falsetta of Mt. Pleasant, Fallon Falsetta of Mt. Pleasant and Samantha (Daniel) Cashen of Vestaburg, grandchildren, Makayla Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Dannie Bennett, Daymien Bennett, and Jovie Cashen, brothers, Joseph (Sandra) Falsetta and Anthony (Deb) Falsetta, both of Mt. Pleasant, and sister, Rosemary (Randy) Carson of Farwell, his beloved German Shepherd Isaac, his in-laws, Allen (Gail) Bigard, Steve (Virgie) Bigard, Bruce (Amanda) Bigard, John (Jean) Bigard and Paul (Michelle) Bigard, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and of course his favorite niece – you know who you are! Rick was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, James and Lucille Bigard.
Published in Morning Sun on July 14, 2019