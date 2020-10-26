Gabriella Maria Tuttle-Berling; age 59 of Mt. Pleasant, originally of Germany, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Gaby was born October 4, 1961 the daughter of Heinz Gassauer and Dorothea Berling. She enjoyed the water, swimming, nature, and was an animal activist. She enjoyed traveling to her homeland of Germany and bringing back gifts to her friends as she was an absolute giver. She enjoyed being social and being with her family and friends. Gaby was a Central Michigan Alumni and continued taking classes as she was a lifelong learner. She also loved spoiling her nieces and nephews. She married John Tuttle on December 11, 1982. Gaby was a member of the Strickland Baptist Church. Gaby is survived by 3 sisters Michaela (Albert) Oberhuber of Germany, Manuela (Paul) Jacobi of Colorado, and Ulrike Nickerl of Germany; nieces and nephews Nina, Nadine, Sarah, Veronica, and Justin; great nieces and nephews Leonie and Leo; very close friends Michelle (Brian) Stiglich, Chealsey (Nate) Thrush, Jared Stiglich, and Marlene, Steve, and Mark Kuzma; along with friends and her Strickland Church family. Gaby is preceded by her husband John and her mother Dorothea. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service on Friday, October 30 at 2 p.m. at Strickland Baptist Church at 10023 S Green Rd., Shepherd, MI 48883 with Pastor Lindow Koop officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page and can be watched live or any time after services.



