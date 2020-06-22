EDMONDS, GAIL L. Gail L. Edmonds, age 92, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, passed away November 3, 2019 at Maplewood of Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Lynch, Nebraska, the daughter of Ross L. Keeley and Mildred E. Keeley. She graduated from Oelwein High School in Iowa. She retired in 1984 from Casson Engineering Company in New Port Richey, Florida as a secretary. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gay Myrhag, from Montana and Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Frank Edmonds, her parents, her brother, Lorin R. Keeley of Cedar Falls, Iowa and her sister, Neva Dallenbach of Des Moines, Iowa. She requested cremation and no memorial service.



