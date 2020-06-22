Gail L. Edmonds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDMONDS, GAIL L. Gail L. Edmonds, age 92, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, passed away November 3, 2019 at Maplewood of Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Lynch, Nebraska, the daughter of Ross L. Keeley and Mildred E. Keeley. She graduated from Oelwein High School in Iowa. She retired in 1984 from Casson Engineering Company in New Port Richey, Florida as a secretary. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gay Myrhag, from Montana and Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Frank Edmonds, her parents, her brother, Lorin R. Keeley of Cedar Falls, Iowa and her sister, Neva Dallenbach of Des Moines, Iowa. She requested cremation and no memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved