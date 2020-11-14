Gale L. Willoughby, age 84, of Shepherd, Michigan passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020, after a lengthy hospital stay following complications from an automobile accident. Gale was born December 20, 1935, in Shepherd, Michigan, he was the son of the late Jesse and Gretchen Willoughby of Shepherd, Michigan. Gale graduated Shepherd High School in 1953, attended Michigan State University, and enlisted in the Navy, serving as an engineer. During his life, he was employed as a draftsman, an asphalt estimator, and owned his own building construction business. He was raised on a farm and continued the family tradition of farming which he enjoyed to the last of his days. On June 12, 1959, he married Lois (Hamlin) of Vestaburg, Michigan. The couple purchased their farm, built their home and raised their four children (Gala, Bonnie, Kurt and Larry). He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and living in the rural Shepherd community. He especially liked to farm in which he raised cash crops along with beef cattle. Together with Lois, they owned over 500 acres of land. He taught his children and grandchildren the value and reward of hard work and benefiting from a job well done. He was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed playing and singing country and Christian music. He was a loving and dedicated husband and a wonderful and supportive father and grandfather. He will be remembered by all as a thoughtful and caring person, one who was quick to smile and lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed; the family is comforted in knowing he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Gale is survived by his wife Lois; 4 children Gala (Craig) Specht of Virginia, Bonnie Recker of Shepherd, Kurt (Janelle) Willoughby of Shepherd, and Larry Willoughby of Shepherd; 5 grandchildren Huntington, Garrett, Conrad, Eurial, and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews. Gale is preceded by both his parents and brother Jim Willoughby. There will be a private family service for Gale on Wednesday, November 18 at 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Fall officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page and available to watch anytime. The graveside service will be around 2 p.m. and will be open to family and friends at Lincoln Township Cemetery. There will be visitation on Tuesday, November 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made on behalf of Gale to Wounded Warriors
or the Seville Community Church of God.