age 75, of Remus passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Private Graveside Service for Gary will be held at Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Gary was born on August 17, 1943, in Edmore, the son of Forrest and Helen (Arnold) Himebaugh. Gary proudly served his country in the National Guard, where he learned his love for ketchup. Gary was a great hunter, even during the off season. He also enjoyed fishing and wood working, crafting many beautiful pieces. Gary was loved by many, having friends across Michigan and a special group of friends from Canada. Gary is survived by his children, Terri (Tom) McNamara, Tammy (Bob) Silvey, Vicky (Greg) Ayris, and Bruce (Jackie) Himebaugh; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and significant other and longtime companion, Kay Dell. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, David Richardson; and many dear friends. You may view Gary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 20, 2019