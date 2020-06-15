Gary Craig Schaeffer, age 76, of Alma, MI, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Country Friends Assisted Living, Sumner, MI. A cremation has taken place and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Alma, MI. Gary was born in Alma, Michigan on September 1, 1943, the son of Ruth Harriet (Lebaron) Coleman. He attended school in the Alma area. Gary worked for Lobdell-Emery for 43 years. On April 26, 1962, Gary married Eileen Claire Patterson in Ithaca, MI. They just recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Gary enjoyed woodworking and selling his craft at art shows all over the state. Gary always loved dogs and learned to love cats, especially his dog Buster and cats Precious and Momma Kitty. Most of all, Gary loved his family. Gary is survived by his wife Eileen of Farwell formerly of Alma, daughter Christine (William) Schaeffer-Hoffman of Farwell, brother Dennis Lee (Monica) Schaeffer of FL, sister Louann Harriet Miller of Alma, and many nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his mother. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.