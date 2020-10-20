Whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven … It is with a heavy heart that the family of Gary E Fuller must say goodbye until we are united again. Gary passed away peacefully with family by his side at McLaren Greater Lansing hospital on September 6, 2020. Gary was born on October 27, 1950 to Edwin and Bernice Fuller. He grew up in the Dearborn area. Attended the University of Michigan receiving his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Gary married and had two children and moved to the Mt. Pleasant area in the early 1970’s. Gary achieved his master’s degree in Education at Central Michigan University. He then went on to teach fifth grade at Pullen and then Fancher elementary schools for his entire teaching career. Gary went on to remarry and became a stepfather to two boys. Gary had great joy out of watching their families grow. He enjoyed a “good” book! A football game with the guys [Michigan all the way!!] he enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in all their sport actives and was their BIGGEST fan. Gary absolutely enjoyed biking and entered several Dalmac races. After retiring Gary volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. He developed a love for a “good” deal and helping his community. Gary is survived by; a daughter Jennifer Bevan of Palm Desert Califorina, sister and brother n law Ken and Sue Smith of Canton Michigan and their families, Cousin Dianne, Ken and Greg Marten and their families. 11 Grandchildren and 3 GREAT grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason Gary Fuller. There will be a small private celebration of Gary E. Fuller’s life with family and a few friends. In lieu of flowers a donation of any kind to Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity is very kind.



