Gary Edward Mills

Gary Edward Mills Obituary
Mills, Gary Edward of Alma, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019 at the age of 77. Gary was born in Alma, MI., May 23, 1941, the son of Murl and Barbara (Watson) Mills. He was a graduate of Alma High School class of 1959 and was a standout athlete. He went on to play basketball and earn a degree from Northwood Institute. Gary worked for Schafer Bakeries and Central Michigan Fence in Mt. Pleasant. He loved to bowl, golf, and watch sports of all kinds. March Madness was one of his favorite times of the year and usually had several brackets. Gary was beloved by his friends and especially his family. He will be greatly missed in the cheering sections that he attended in support of his boys and his grandchildren. Gary is survived by his sons, Mark (Jennifer) Mills of Alma, Mike (Jennifer) Mills of Eaton Rapids, Tim (Louanna) Mills of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Tyler, Courtney (Adam), Matthew, Chelsea, Ryan, Michael, Sean, Kathryn, Alec, Scott, Ty and Jenna; great grandchildren, Bronson, Brooklyn and Riley; brother, Gordon (Patricia) Mills of IN; nieces, Lori (Kevin) Eby and Amy (Bob) Rosa. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, David Mills; niece, LeAnn Gaff. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, April 5, 2019 at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, 531 N. State St., Alma, MI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Gratiot County Commission on Aging or Alma High School Sports Boosters. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences,
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
