Age 75, of St. Louis, formerly of Pontiac, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. Gary was born February 23, 1944 in Pontiac. He served in the US Air Force before being honorably discharged. Gary worked as a security guard for General Motors. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing men’s league softball, coaching little league baseball and was an avid Detroit sports fan. He is survived by his 5 children Richard (Suzanne) Puckett, Jeffrey (Darlene) Puckett, Angela Hockney, Jason (Victoria) Nalepa, Nicole (Tim) Anderson, 7 grandchildren Lindsay (Alex), Dylan, Shane, Harper, Hailey, Landon, Grady, 3 great grandchildren James, Sophia, Bailee sister Debbie (Dave) Faust, 2 nephews, Sean, Ryan, fiancée and best-friend Janet Henry and beloved cat Squeakers. Gary was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Anna and John Kilgour. A celebration of life memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm at the CSA Hall, 1404 Michigan Ave., St. Louis, MI 48880. Interment with full military honors will be held in Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Gary’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 24, 2019