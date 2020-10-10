1/
Gary K. Hetherington
Gary K Hetherington; age 73 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. Gary was born May 14, 1947 the son of Kenneth Hetherington and Dorothy Richey. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and was an avid Michigan State, Lions, and Tigers fan. He liked his Oliver Tractors and participated in Tractor Pulls. Gary was a social person who liked to get out. He worked for Oldsmobile where he retired from. Gary is survived by 3 stepsons Sean Lyon of Mt. Pleasant, Jim (Jennifer) Lyon of Ithaca, and Brandon (Rachel) Lyon of Grand Ledge; 5 step-grandchildren Kolin, Charlie, Devynn, Reagan, and Henry Lyon; 3 sisters Judy (Al) Merrow of Saginaw, Diane (Andrew) Wicorek of McBride, and Barbara (Craig) Freed of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded by both his parents. Services for Gary will be Wednesday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, October 13 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Gary to The Special Olympics.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
