Age 79, of Alma, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. Gary was born May 27, 1940, in Alma, the son of A. Clare and L. Frances (Ries) Irvin. He graduated f rom St. Louis High School with the class of 1958. He worked at Hess Park Hotel as a bell hop and bus boy for 3 years and met his sweetheart Lou. They were married on October 6, 1962, and have celebrated over 56 years together. Gary attended MSU for one year. He retired from Lobdell’s in Alma with 42 ½ years of service. Gary proudly served 2 years in the US Army. He enjoyed gardening, lawn care, bowling and singing in the church choir. Gary worked on many mission trips to KY and SD, , crop walk and St. Louis Historical Society. Gary treasured his family and spending time with them. The tradition of walking the Mackinaw Bridge was unforgettable, Gary and Lou walked the bridge for 50 years as well as 20 years walking the International Bridge. He is survived by his wife Lou, sons Chad (Olga) Irvin, Cory (Cheryl) Irvin, grandchildren Zachariah, Elijah, Malachi, Shelby and Connor. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan Netzley-Lytle. Funeral services with military honors immediately following, will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 pm at the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis. Interment will be held at Chapel Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 am until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, St. Louis Historical Society or the Gratiot County Commission on Aging. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Gary’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019