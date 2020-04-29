|
|
age 64, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mid Michigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant. Per Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Ashes will be interred in St. Henry's Cemetery in Rosebush. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Gary was born on June 16, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Arnie and Pauline (Roberts) Bullard. He married Sharon Corbitt on June 20, 1974, at Sacred Heart Church. Gary was an avid golfer and loved working. His family was number one in his life, always putting them first. Gary is survived by his children, Jamie Bullard, Jennifer Davis, and Joni Bullard; granddaughter, Kasey; grandsons, Alex, Kyle, and MJ; mother, Pauline Bullard; brothers, Ken (Jo) Bullard and Alan (JoAnne) Bullard; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sharon in 2019; son, Christopher Bullard in 2001; father, Arnie Bullard; and sister, Deborah Bullard. You may view Gary’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 30, 2020