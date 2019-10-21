|
Age 90, of Alma passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home. He was born February 22, 1929 in Ithaca the son of Clarence and Bessie (Baker) Cornwell. He married Esther McDonald on June 2, 1950 a union of 69 years that was blessed with five children, Gary (Chris) Cornwell of Alma, Guy (Gail) Cornwell of Tallahassee, FL, Kathy (Tom) Brafford of Oro Valley, AZ, Debra Cornwell of Alma, Pam (Ron) Bailey of Maple Rapids, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Jack (JoAnn) Cornwell, Ellen Burns, Nancy (Larry) Sensabaugh and many nieces and nephews. Gene was a graduate of Ithaca High School, where his love of playing sports was spent on the football and basketball teams. Gene was a member of the Ithaca Country Cousins square dance club for many years. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Lobdell-Emery in 1991. After retirement he spent over 20 years wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Chris Cornwell, sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Rick Stell, brother-in-law, Bob Burns and a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Cornwell. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. Interment will follow in Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 am until the time of services at the funeral home. To view Gene’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 22, 2019