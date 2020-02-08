|
|
Geneva Foster, age 87, of Ithaca, MI, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Schnepp Health Care Center, St. Louis, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Phil Maxwell officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ithaca, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Geneva was born in Harlan, Kentucky on September 12, 1932, the daughter of William and Rebecca (Goforth) Rutherford. She married Lester Foster on June 12, 1949 in Emerson Township, MI. Lester passed away on May 13, 2015. Geneva worked at Spurgeon's Dept. Store in Alma, Wolverine Worldwide, and Redmond Motors. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, baking, and going to jamborees. She was a lifelong resident of Ithaca. Geneva and Lester enjoyed many winters in Florida and looked forward to visiting family in Kentucky and Tennessee. Geneva attended the Ithaca Wesleyan Church. She is survived by son Dan and Linda Foster of Ithaca, MI; daughter Gloria and Tom Abell of Alma, MI; son William and Janet Foster of Shepherd, MI; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters: Pearl and Ron McKellar of Breckenridge, MI; Mary and Bob Watson of St. Louis, MI; brother John and Sheryl Rutherford of St. Louis, MI; and sister in law Lorelei Rutherford of St. Louis, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lester, sisters: Edith (Joe) Simonovic and Ruth (Bernard) Gager, 3 brothers: Raymond (Marvel) Rutherford, Lewis Rutherford, and Eugene Rutherford, sister in infancy Helen Rutherford and a young brother Boss Rutherford. Memorials may be made to Pardee Cancer Foundation, Alma, MI. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020